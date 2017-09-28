Pamela Anderson breaks down in tears in tribute to Hugh Hefner

"That I was your favorite ... I'm in such deep shock. But you were old, your back hurt you so much. Last time I saw you / You were using a walker. You didn't want me to see.

"You couldn't hear. You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me - with my name Pamela with a heart around it... (sic)"

Pamela also recalled how he'd told her she was the poster girl for Playboy and how he taught her to live life "recklessly", and thanked him for allowing her to be herself.

She continued: "Now, I'm falling apart. This feeling is so crazy. It's raining in Paris now.

"I'm by the window. Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me.

"Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself. Love like no one else.

"Live recklessly with unfiltered abandon.

"You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about.

"I was the one.

"You said... "I can hear you say - Be brave. There are no rules. Live your life I'm proud of you.

"There are no mistakes. And with men - Enjoy ... (Your wonderful laugh) / You have the world by the tail You are a good girl And you are so loved - You are not crazy. You are wild and free

"Stay strong, Stay vulnerable. ... "It's movie time" ... (sic)"

Pamela also thanked the publishing visionary for making the world a "freer and sexier place" and for supporting her sons - Brandon 21, and 19-year-old Dylan - whom she has with ex-husband Tommy Lee, and said she'll miss him dearly.

She finished: "You loved my boys ... You were always, always there for us.

"With your love Your crazy wisdom. I will miss your everything. "Thank you for making the world a better place. A freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous

"And so much fun. Goodbye Hef ... Your Pamela (sic)"