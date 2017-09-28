Hillary Clinton delights Toronto crowd

TORONTO — Former American presidential candidate Hillary Clinton told an appreciative crowd on Thursday that more women in politics is the way to overcome the sexism that pervades the political world, and that democracy is under assault.

The Democrat was in Toronto — part of a 15-city tour that will also include Montreal and Vancouver — to promote her new best-selling memoir, "What Happened," in which she describes her stunning loss in last year's election to political newcomer, Republican Donald Trump, a man often criticized as a misogynist.

"The only way to get sexism out of politics is to get more women into politics," Clinton said. "I want more women in politics so our politics is more representative."

Many reasons exist why politics can be downright infuriating for women, she said, citing as an example a group of white men sitting around a table deciding what health care women need.