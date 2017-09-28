Emeli Sande wants children

Emeli Sande thinks having children would be "really fun".

The 30-year-old singer is currently "happy" in her relationship with a mystery man she has not yet revealed to the public, and has said she'd "love" to start a family as her vision of her future brood is "so perfect".

When asked about having children, Emeli said: "I think it would be really fun. I mean, I imagine the children so perfect, like they just love watching me write songs and sitting silently. That's the dream. When I think about it there, yeah, I'd love it, I'd love children."

And after divorcing her childhood sweetheart Adam Gouraguine in 2014 after just one year of marriage, the 'Hurts' hitmaker has said she'd be open to tying the knot for a second time, as she's reached the right level of "maturity" to handle being married.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre Life podcast, Emeli said: "I feel at the point in my life where I just know myself so well. I can be honest with someone if I don't like certain things, or they don't like things about me. There's maturity that I think you need for marriage and I feel like I've reached that level, I hope, now."

It isn't the first time the 'Next To Me' singer has expressed a wish to settle down and start a family either, as she previously said she'd love to have children "with the right person."

Speaking earlier this year, she said: "I'd like to have children - with the right person. I'm a bit shy, so we'll see what happens. I'm definitely getting back out there. Let's put it that way."