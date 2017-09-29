Bella Thorne poses nude

Bella Thorne is "not perfect".

The 19-year-old actress - who is rumoured to be dating vlogger Tana Mongeau - has posed nude for GQ Mexico and revealed she requested the publication didn't digitally-alter any of the pictures because she wanted to show she has flaws, even though she's insecure about her looks.

On the cover of the magazine, Bella's knees appeared to be bruised as she lies fully clothed in a bathtub.

She shared a photo from the shoot on Instagram and wrote: "I specifically asked for no re touching on this photo, and lemme tell you I have insecurities, about pretty much everything. That's natural & that's human.

"You might look at this photo and think oh shush bella, but just know everytime someone looks in the mirror they simply don't see what everyone else sees. Know that it's completely normal to feel insecure and it's accepted.(sic)"

And Bella went on to encourage people to open up more about their own worries and insecurities.

She continued: "Honestly I wish everyone talked more about their insecurities so more people in the world could know they aren't alone. That it's ok.

"As a public persona you know naturally that everytime you shoot with a magazine there is always small retouching.

"Cuz yeah if they show my acne scars or a wrinkle in my forehead or my teeth aren't perfectly white, people will look at the photo and say no she's not perfect and usually most people don't want the public trashing and I get it,

"But f*** it I'm here to tell you that's right I'm not F***ING PERFECT. IM A HUMAN BEING AND IM REAL. So hip hop your a*ses over the fence and GET OVER IT. (sic)"