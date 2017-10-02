Jerry Lee Lewis' daughter fears he's being drugged

Jerry Lee Lewis' daughter thinks his wife is plying him with opiates.

Phoebe Lewis-Loftin has filed documents asking for a court-ordered psychological test to determined if the 'Great Balls of Fire' hitmaker is of sound mind, after he previously sued her and her husband for defamation, elder financial abuse and fraud.

Jerry's suit - which was dismissed for filing in the wrong state - alleged Phoebe had kept her famous father sedated with a number of pharmaceuticals, and while managing his affairs, squandered millions by splashing out on luxury cars, real estate and cosmetic surgery.

However, according to documents obtained by The Blast, Phoebe insists Jerry's current spouse, seventh wife Judith Brown, who was originally his caretaker, had been increasing dosages of opiate pharmaceuticals to keep him in a vegetative state and take control of his affairs herself.

She also claimed their 2012 marriage was a sham because the 'Whole Lotta Shakin' Going On' hitmaker was "incoherent and in a wheelchair".

Phoebe insists she never stole anything while managing her father, and claims to have seen records proving his wife bought the opiates.

She added in her documents: "He is 81 years old and even though he has been and is an extraordinary talent and entertainer on the world-wide stage he has been mistreated, mislead, misdirected and to my belief drugged to the point that he lacked the capacity to make proper decisions."

She has requested Jerry undergo a medical and psychological exam to determine his state of mind and evaluate whether he is making decisions of his own free will.