David Hasselhoff: I won't make any money from Killing Hasselhoff

David Hasselhoff's latest movie "is not exactly what [he] wanted" the film to be.

The 65-year-old actor plays himself in the forthcoming film, in which Ken Jeong portrays a cash-strapped nightclub owner who hires a hitman to kill the former 'Baywatch' star, but admits he isn't going to make any money from the motion picture and is "happy" it is finished.

He said: "I'm not going to make a dime on this movie.

"It's not exactly what I wanted it to be, but it's done and I'm happy.

"It's supposed to be entertaining and if it's entertaining you for an hour and a half, then I've basically succeeded. It's what Hollywood needs: you need to sit back and laugh.

"The world is so horribly brutal right now."

While David won't be getting much richer from his latest movie, the star - who made his theatre debut in 'Peter Pan' aged seven - admits he is "laughing all the way to the bank" because he is still getting acting jobs at the age of 65.

He said: "I don't find anything strange about this business. The whole business is the weirdest-ass, craziest, stupidest, [most] horrible business in the world!

"You're lucky if you can last one series; I'm 65 and I'm still talking to you about movies and I'm laughing all the way to the bank because I'm still in the game."

Despite still being busy with work, David tries to spend as much time as possible with his fiancee, Hayley, who he has been dating since 2013.