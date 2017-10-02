Tori Spelling wants another child

Tori Spelling has revealed she would love a sixth child with her husband Dean McDermott.

The former 'Beverley Hills, 90210' actress - who already has five children with her man - joked she is a fan of 'The Brady Bunch' and "even numbers", and that their family could grow in the future.

Speaking to Us Weekly, she said: "I do like even numbers and I was always a big fan of The Brady Bunch.

"So three boys, three girls would be ideal. But we're blessed and you know, who knows?"

The loved up couple are already parents to Liam, 10, Stella, nine, Hattie, five, Finn, five, and six-month-old Beau.

Although Tori wouldn't rule out more kids, she was quick to explain that they haven't planned any of her previous pregnancies, instead choosing to leave it to fate.

She added: "We're both believers, none of our kids are actually planned. So we're believers that they choose us and when the time is right, it's right. If not, we're definitely blessed."

The 44-year-old star also opened up about making her family her "first priority".

She added: "People say, 'How do you do it with 5?' I'm like, 'You don't think about it. You just do it.' There's no thinking, so I just try to make sure my kids are my first priority and work is always second, so I feel like if you always keep that in your mind and go with your heart with your family in mind, it all works out."

Meanwhile, Tori previously admitted the only struggles she has with five children is when her house is too quiet.