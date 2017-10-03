Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr lead tributes to Tom Petty

Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have led tributes to the late Tom Petty.

The 66-year-old musician passed away on Monday (10.02.17) after having life support turned off following a cardiac arrest, and the two Beatles legends are among the stars to have used social media to pay their respects to the 'American Girl' hitmaker.

Paul tweeted: "Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time."

His former bandmate shared a throwback picture of himself interviewing Tom and wrote: "God bless Tom Petty peace and love to his family I'm sure going to miss you Tom (sic)"

John Meyer was left heartbroken by the death of one of his idols.

Alongside a broken heart emoji, he tweeted: "I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly. "you belong somewhere you feel free." (sic)"

Sheryl Crow, Kid Rock, Jon Bon Jovi and Josh Groban struggled with the musician's loss in the wake of the horrific mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, which saw 58 people killed and hundreds injured.

Sheryl posted: "This is unbearable. Vegas and now a great music hero has passed. You brought us so much joy, @tompetty. We will miss you. #RIPTomPetty (sic)"

Kid Rock added: "Just when I thought today could not get any worse... R.I.P. Tom Petty. Thank you for your beautiful music and inspiration.(sic)"

Jon shared: "I'm crushed... Praying for all those affected by Vegas last night.