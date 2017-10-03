Bruce Willis' happy home

Bruce Willis' home is "filled with joy".

The 62-year-old actor might be known for starring in action movies, but his life at home with his wife Emma Heming and their daughters Mabel Ray, five, and Evelyn, three, is full of nothing but "laughter and chatter".

Emma said: "Our home is really filled with joy and the laughter and chatter of little girls being themselves, in a place we created with them in mind."

And whilst the 'Die Hard' star - who also has daughters Rumer, 29, Scout, 26, and Tallulah, 23, with his ex-wife Demi Moore - doesn't often have time for "peace" in a house with two young daughters, he and his spouse "thrive off the chaos".

He said: "With two kids? Not many places to find peace, but my office works. I've made it so boring in there that the kids want nothing to do with it."

Whilst Emma added: "I have to admit, though, that we thrive off the chaos."

The 'Pulp Fiction' actor is "very generous" with his personal time, and loves to share his hard earned time off with his family.

Emma - who married Bruce in 2009 - said: "Bruce is awesome when it comes to his personal time, and he's constantly sharing it. I think he's been so used to having kids for so long, and knowing his time really isn't his own anymore, that he's very generous with it. Even when he's sleeping - and this poor man suffers from terrible insomnia - if the kids were to wake him, he wouldn't even so much as complain."

Bruce also does his best to stay away from social media, and so his time is devoted to being in the moment with his brood.

Speaking to director M. Night Shyamalan for an interview with Elle Decor, Bruce said: "I want nothing to do with social media, so I leave that up to Emma, who's much savvier in that department than I am. I check e-mails and texts at some point during the day, but that's the extent of being connected for me."