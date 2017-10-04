Rob Kardashian finding it 'difficult' to get motivated to lose weight

Rob Kardashian is finding it "very difficult" to get motivated to lose weight.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is trying to ditch the pounds for the sake of his daughter Dream and has hired a nutritionist in the hope it will encourage him to make "healthier choices".

A source told People magazine: "It's like Rob is finally realising the seriousness of being overweight and not taking care of himself. His family has been pushing very hard for him to work on himself. They keep telling him that he has no choice because Dream needs a healthier dad.

"It's very difficult for Rob to get motivated, especially when it comes to his diet. He is very much addicted to junk food. He is now working with a nutritionist to make healthier choices. Rob needs someone to be held accountable to. Someone that he sees on a regular basis and that won't accept bad food decisions. His family is hoping he will finally change."

Meanwhile, Kris previously revealed Rob - who has daughter Dream with his ex-fiancÃ©e Blac Chyna - is doing great.

She said: "Rob's great. He's working on a new clothing line, and I see him every day because he lives down the street."

Whilst his half-sister Kendall Jenner added: "We're literally on a group chat every single day."

Rob was hospitalised for a few days in December 2016, where he was treated for complications related to his Type 2 Diabetes.

A source said at the time: "Rob wasn't feeling well and recognised that his symptoms were diabetes-related.

"Rob has made some changes to his lifestyle, but all the latest drama with Blac Chyna has made him depressed. And he has been on a terrible diet. He hasn't been taking care of himself, and that's why he's now sick again."