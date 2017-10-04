Roman Polanski faces new rape allegation

Roman Polanski has been accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in 1972.

The 84-year-old filmmaker is facing a fresh investigation by Swiss police, after a woman named Renate Langer accused the French-Polish director of sexually assaulting her in the town of Gstaad.

St Gallen's police communications chief, Krusi Hanspeter, confirmed that Langer - who is a 61-year-old former actress from Munich, Germany - was interviewed by investigators on September 26.

During the interview, Langer said she felt a need to come forward with her story after a woman known only as Robin alleged in August that Polankski "sexually victimized" her when she was 16, in 1973.

Langer explained she'd previously decided against making her allegations public out of concern for her parents, both of whom are now dead.

She told the New York Times newspaper: "My mother would have had a heart attack. I felt ashamed and embarrassed and lost and solo."

In August, Robin said she was motivated to ensure that the world knew Polanski had victimized other young girls.

Langer is, in fact, now the fourth woman to publicly accuse Polanski of sexual assault, with the movie-maker having admitted in 1977 to having unlawful sex with Samantha Geimer, when she was just 13 years old.

But Polanski escaped any punishment by fleeing the US before he could be sentenced, meaning he remains a fugitive from the justice system in America.

And recently, Polanski's lawyers have working towards getting his international arrest warrant lifted, with Polanski saying he now considers the Geimer case to be closed.