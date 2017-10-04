Brooke Shields says Donald Trump asked her out on a date

Brooke Shields claims Donald Trump tried to entice her on a date by bragging about his wealth.

The 52-year-old actress has revealed she rejected a date with the current US President shortly after he'd separated from second wife, Marla Maples, in 1996, when he tried to charm her with a memorably awkward pick-up line.

Brooke recalled: "I was on location doing a movie and he called me right after he gotten a divorce.

"And he said, 'I really think we should date because you're America's sweetheart and I'm America's richest man and the people would love it.'"

But the 'Suddenly Susan' star rejected Trump's date offer, telling the outspoken billionaire that she was already seeing someone else.

Recalling her conversation with Trump, Brooke told 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' that she said: "I have a boyfriend, he's not going to be happy about it."

Meanwhile, Brooke - who has been married to screenwriter Chris Henchy since 2001 - recently admitted she feels envious towards other women who have the figure to wear outfits that wouldn't suit her body shape.

Despite her status as a style icon, Brooke admitted there are some outfits she simply cannot wear without looking "silly".

The New York-born actress - who was also briefly married to tennis star Andre Agassi following her encounter with Trump - confessed: "I will look at other people and think, 'God, I wish I could pull that off,' but I would look silly because for some reason it doesn't fit on me.

"And yet, I love the confidence of it. I saw this girl today, and she had this beautiful floral dress over blue jeans with a short boot and a sequined little bolero jacket. She looked amazing."