Chrissy Teigen to try for second baby soon

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend will soon be trying for their second child.

The couple conceived their daughter Luna, now 17 months, through fertility treatment and still have one frozen embryo left, and the 31-year-old beauty is preparing to have it transferred to her womb in the coming months.

Chrissy explained how they initially had 20 embryos, but that was narrowed down to three after screening and what was "going to be good for [her] body", but their first attempt didn't work.

She said: "The first little girl didn't work, and then the second is Luna."