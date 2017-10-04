Monster box office promises more horror flicks

There's also Darren Aronofsky, who captured his idea of lingering paranoia with "mother!" — a film that divided critics and disgusted audiences with heavy symbolism amid nods to classic horror like "Rosemary's Baby."

"Battle of the Sexes" co-director Jonathan Dayton isn't surprised that horror is drawing audiences back into theatres.

"Horror is a great shared experience," he said. "It's the model achievement of a fun ride."

Dayton credited filmmakers like Jordan Peele for elevating horror by stoking conversation with "Get Out," which carries a subtext about race in America. While he admires those projects, he said that hasn't necessarily convinced him or his co-director wife, Valerie Faris, the genre is suited for them.

"Right now reality is a horror movie," he added. "I don't need to go to a theatre to be scared. I want to escape."

Fellow director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon can relate to the challenges of dabbling in the horror world. With the 2014 remake of "The Town That Dreaded Sundown" and 12 episodes of TV series "American Horror Story" under his belt, he feels like he's paid his dues in that corner of cinema for now.

His latest film "The Current War" is anything but scary, putting its focus on the relentless competition between electricity titans Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse.

"Some of my favourite films are horror films like 'Don't Look Now' — real relationships, real couples and real problems. Those can be the most terrifying — when you see yourself in them," Gomez-Rejon said.

"But I did so much of it. You want to try having a little more lightness in your life."

Making horror movies also carries a huge responsibility to deliver the goods to ardent fans who come with certain expectations. Sullying the legacy of an iconic character or franchise can spell doom for experienced directors who don't understand the genre.

Nearly 15 years after "Boys Don't Cry" took the awards season by storm, director Kimberly Peirce took a swing at horror with a remake of "Carrie." It was savaged by critics and dismissed by audiences.

Those examples aren't lost on Gordon Green, who considers himself a passionate fan of the "Halloween" series.

He's working closely with John Carpenter, the creator of the original 1978 film, in hopes he can avoid pitfalls in the legend of serial killer Michael Myers and babysitter Laurie Strode.

"(Carpenter) is a huge inspiration of mine so it's cool to be able to collaborate and test myself," he said.

Other acclaimed films with horror elements are also on the horizon.

Guillermo del Toro's upcoming "The Shape of Water" borrows the spirit of Universal monster movie "Creature from the Black Lagoon" and collected several awards at this summer's Venice Film Festival. The director rejects the film being slapped with a horror label.

"I don't care about a genre or another, I just do what I want," he said.

But the filmmaker threw his support behind the horror genre at the same time, pointing out the ebbs and flows of the industry.

"Every five years somebody says 'Horror is dead' and then every five years somebody says 'Horror is more alive than ever,'" he added.

"In reality, horror has been a staple of movies."

— With files from Neil Davidson and Lauren La Rose

By David Friend, The Canadian Press