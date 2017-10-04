Lamar Odom wishes Khloe Kardashian well amidst pregnancy reports

Lamar Odom has sent his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian his well wishes amidst her rumoured pregnancy.

The 33-year-old reality star is believed to be expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and her former husband Lamar - whom she was married to from 2009 until their divorce, which was first filed in 2013, was eventually finalised in 2016 - says he "wishes her well" amidst the reports.

When asked by Complex magazine's 'Everyday Struggles' series what his relationship with Khloe is like these days, Lamar said: "From a distance, I wish her well. Still got love for her."

Khloe's reported pregnancy was first revealed last month, shortly after her half-sister Kylie Jenner, 20, was first reported to be expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

A source said at the time: "Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled. This isn't something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it's only been in just the past week or so that they've felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle."

Khloe and Kylie aren't the only members of the famous family to be hitting the headlines for their rumoured pregnancies either, as 36-year-old Kim Kardashian West recently revealed she and her husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via a surrogate mother.

And the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars are all said to be "genuinely happy" about the news.

An insider recently claimed: "If there will be any friction at all, it's that everyone is in each other's business. But that's like any close family.

"There is no jealousy here. No one is worried about anyone stealing their thunder. It's not dramatic like that.

"They're focusing on the babies. Everyone is genuinely happy about what's happening."