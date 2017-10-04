Kim Cattrall hits out at Sex and the City co-stars

Kim Cattrall has likened her 'Sex and the City' co-stars to being in a "toxic relationship".

The 61-year-old actress starred as Samantha Jones in the hit HBO TV show and its subsequent two movie spin-offs, and was recently accused of making "diva demands" which are said to have caused the hotly anticipated third movie to be cancelled by Warner Bros.

Kim has since denied making such demands, and after her co-star Sarah Jessica Parker - who played Carrie Bradshaw - said she was "disappointed" the project wouldn't be going ahead, Kim claimed she "could have been nicer" and stuck up for her amid the rumours.

Now, Kim has slammed fellow co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis - who played Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York respectively - alongside Sarah Jessica for refusing to wish her "good luck" after she claimed she politely declined the offer of appearing in 'Sex and the City 3'.

Speaking on 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories', Kim said: "I've moved on, this is what my sixties are about, they're about me making decisions for me not my career, for me. And that feels fricking fantastic. But everything comes to an end and in closing one door another door opens and that door has been waiting for a long time.

"And that's another thing that's really disappointing is that nobody ever picks up the phone and tries to contact you and say, 'how you doing?' That would have been the way to handle it.

"And usually what happens in a healthy relationship is that someone, or a transaction for a job in my business, is that someone says, 'Are you available?' and you say 'Yes' and here's the job and you say 'Yes but thank you very much but I'm sort of over here right now but thank you very much' and that person turns to you and they say 'That's great, good luck to you, I wish you the best.' That's not what happened here, this is, it feels like a toxic relationship."

And because Kim doesn't spend much time in New York City since the TV series ended in 2004, she says she no longer has time to see her former co-stars.

She added: "They all have children and I am ten years older and since specifically the series ended I have been spending most of my time outside of New York so I don't see them. The common ground that we had was the series and the series is over."

Meanwhile, Kim recently took to social media to slam the idea that her "demands" had anything to do with the cancellation of the movie.