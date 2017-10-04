Lionel Richie 'scared' by daughter's relationship with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie is "scared to death" about his daughter Sofia Richie dating Scott Disick.

The 19-year-old star is believed to be in a relationship with the 34-year-old reality star - who has three children Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and Reign, two, with his former partner Kourtney Kardashian - and her father and music legend Lionel is less than thrilled with the news.

When asked by Us Weekly magazine how he felt about Sofia's new beau, the 'Hello' hitmaker, 68, said: "Have I been in shock?! I'm the dad, come on. I'm scared to death, are you kidding me?"

The news comes after it was recently reported Sofia was "smitten" with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, despite having previously claimed the pair were merely close friends.

A source said: "Since returning to LA, Scott and Sofia are inseparable. They are spending every day together. Sofia seems smitten. It's obvious that she looks up to Scott. She constantly giggles around him. They are very flirty. Scott takes care of her, opens the car door and pays for everything."

Back in June, Sofia had insisted the pair were just friends after they were spotted getting close in Cannes, around the same time Scott was spotted with a bevy of babes including actress Bella Thorne.

She wrote on Twitter: "The last time I'm gonna say it. Scott and I are just friends. I'm single and focused on friends, family and work. #againrelax (sic)"

And in another tweet, she added: "Just so everyone can get their panties out of their a**es, Scott and I are just homies #relax (sic)"

Scott was previously thought to be lashing out after Kourtney, 38, struck up a romance with Younes Bendjima, and the brunette beauty hopes their brood will provide the "motivation" for him to get his life back on track.

A source said: "She wants her kids to have a relationship with him. She hopes that by allowing him to see the kids, it will motivate him. The kids are the best possible influence on Scott. When is on dad duty and takes them to the movies or out to lunch, he is at his best."