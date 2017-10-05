Carly Rae Jepsen officiates best friend's wedding

Carly Rae Jepsen officiated the wedding for her "two best friends".

The 31-year-old singer took to the photo sharing site Instagram to reveal she married one of her best friends Alex Jillian in a sweet post with the couple and herself during the wedding ceremony.

Writing on Instagram, she said: "That time I got to marry my two best friends. It was a good day. Yas!!! (sic)"

Her friend Alex also thanked the singer for officiating her wedding and wrote on her own Instagram account: "@Carlyraejepsen gave us the most beautiful ceremony, it could not have been more perfect (sic)."

Carly was also seen joining in the celebrations and was photographed partying alongside the other bridesmaids.

Although having the privilege of marrying two of her best friends, the singer recently admitted she doesn't currently have a boyfriend herself.

She said: "I always forget that that's what that finger means.

"I mean if this is what my husband got me, we're gonna have to go back and get a new one. I'm not engaged. Not even a boyfriend, meh."

Recently the 'Call Me Maybe' hitmaker revealed she doesn't want to rush release her follow-up to 2015's 'Emotion' or go with tracks which seem the most "obvious" choice.

Giving an update on the much-awaited second album, she said: "I am writing, I can tell you that. This is the favorite part of what I do and that's the creating a body of work. So when I am in this stage it is like getting tunnel vision. Whenever I am offered something I ask myself if it takes away from the album. Part of the process is over-writing. Like for this next project I am already 75 songs deep. I think I am nearly done with that and the next step is figuring out what is the cream of the crop from that group."