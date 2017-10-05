Pink: Dr. Luke isn't 'a good person'

Pink has doesn't think Dr. Luke is "a good person".

The 38-year-old singer has lashed out at the music producer - who has long been embroiled in a feud with his former client Kesha after she accused him of sexually assaulting her during their time recording together - and has said that whilst she doesn't know what happened between the two stars, she thinks the publicised legal battle is "karma" for his bad attitude.

Speaking to the New York Times newspaper, the 'What About Us' hitmaker - who last collaborate with Dr. Luke in 2006 - said: "I don't know what happened, but I know that regardless of whether or not Dr. Luke did that, this is his karma and he earned it because he's not a good person.

"I have told him that to his face and I do not work with him. He doesn't do good business, he's not a kind person, he doesn't do the right thing when given ample opportunities to do so, and I don't really feel that bad for him."

It isn't just Pink who has hit out at the producer recently either, as rock band Eagles of Death Metal - whom Kesha befriended when she was just 14 - have threatened to beat up the producer on behalf of the 'Praying' singer.

Frontman Jesse Hughes said: "When she was going through her s**t, we were like her big brothers. I was like, 'Who do I f**k up? You want me to go to his place right now? You want me to beat that f***ing contract out of him right now? I will.' That's how strongly I felt about it. That's not even a lie, man."

During her court battle - which ultimately failed - Kesha received support from a number of other artists, with Taylor Swift donating $250,000 towards her court expenses, and the 'Tik Tok' singer knows she can always rely on the 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker whenever she needs her.

She said: "[Taylor] is a f***ing sweetheart. Very, very sweet, very, very genuine, extremely generous, picks up the phone every time I call her. My mom doesn't even always pick up the phone!"