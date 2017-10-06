Mitch Winehouse admits 2017 has been 'particularly tough'

Amy Winehouse's dad Mitch admits 2017 has been one of his toughest years since his daughter's death.

The chart-topping star died from accidental alcohol poisoning in July 2011, aged 27, and Mitch has admitted that this year has been particularly tough for him, revealing he still thinks about his daughter "every minute".

Mitch shared: "We think about her every day. In fact, we think about her every minute of the day."

Amy would have been celebrating her 33rd birthday on September 14 and Mitch confessed that the landmark date hit him "very hard" this year.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Mitch explained: "I don't know why but this year her birthday hit me very hard. I don't know why but it was very tough."

However, Mitch is pleased that he's been able to continue Amy's legacy through the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which works to prevent the effects of drug and alcohol misuse on young people.

He said: "She was a really charitable girl, so we are really just continuing what she would have done."

Despite being one of the world's best-selling artists, Amy used to make food and socialise with homeless people in London.

And Mitch is proud that the foundation has been able to follow in her footsteps by helping people less fortunate.

He recalled: "Amy used to take people off the streets and feed them.