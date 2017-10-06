After accusations Hollywood asks: Is Harvey Weinstein done?

A spokesperson for The New York Times responded: "We are confident in the accuracy of our reporting."

But while the misdeeds and manipulations of Hollywood producers have long been considered a constant of the movie business, the passionate reactions on Thursday suggested a dearth of forgiveness for Weinstein.

"Anyone who does business with (blank space) is complicit," actress Rose McGowan tweeted. The New York Times reported that a settlement of $100,000 was paid to McGowan by Weinstein after an incident in 1997 when she was 23.

Ashley Judd recounted an incident from two decades ago in which she said she was asked to meet Weinstein in his hotel room. Weinstein greeted her wearing a bathrobe and asked her if he could give her a massage or if she would watch him shower, the paper reported. "Women have been talking about Harvey amongst ourselves for a long time, and it's simply beyond time to have the conversation publicly," Judd told the Times.

Richard Rushfield, founder and editor of industry newsletter The Ankler, sensed a shift in the response to the allegations against Weinstein.

"In the past, this many people in Hollywood would never have come forward against a big Hollywood Poobah like this," said Rushfield. "If they had, the story would have gone nowhere. And if it had, the subject could have been changed, laughed off, done six months in a penalty box and come back."

"The problem is there's going to be a cost to association with him. Anybody who makes a movie with him now is going to be subjected to questions about it," said Rushfield. He added: "He's going to be untouchable and I don't think in the internet age that goes away. Those stories are there."

Weinstein's stature was also already diminished. He has had a powerful perch in Hollywood for three decades, producing films like "Pulp Fiction" and "Shakespeare in Love," for which he won an Oscar. He masterminded extremely successful Oscar campaigns with his company Miramax, which he ran with his brother. The brothers sold Miramax to Walt Disney Co. in 1993. Twelve years later, they left Miramax to found their namesake company. More Oscar wins followed, including back-to-back best-picture winners in 2011 and 2012 with "The King's Speech" and "The Artist."

But in recent years, The Weinstein Company has suffered from a string of executive exits, mounting lawsuits and increasingly hectic distribution decisions. In 2016, the company didn't receive a best-picture nomination for the first time since 2008. Weinstein returned to the category with "Lion" at this year's Oscars, but his pre-eminence as an Academy Awards heavyweight has waned.

Money problems have plagued the company intermittently since 2009, when it entered bankruptcy. Last year, The Weinstein Co. continually shuffled release dates and delayed films amid reports that it was too cash-strapped to put a full slate of films into theatres. Some 50 staffers were let go.

Movies like "The Founder" and "Tulip Fever" were juggled over numerous release date shifts. After "The Founder," with Michael Keaton, was released in January along with the Matthew McConaughey-led "Gold," the co-financier of "The Founder," FilmNation, sued The Weinstein Company for $15 million, alleging Weinstein violated the non-compete clause of their agreement.

The Weinstein Co. had a modest hit this summer with the acclaimed thriller "Wind River." The $11 million film has made $33 million. But the company's fall season awards hopeful "The Current War," with Benedict Cumberbatch, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival to withering reviews.

Instead, other leaders in independent film have stepped forward, including "Moonlight" distributor A24 and Megan Ellison's Annapurna Pictures.

"Women face serious repercussions for sharing their experiences and deserve our full support," Ellison said on Twitter. "I admire the courage of these women."

