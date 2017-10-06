Liam Gallagher: 'I was drinking too much'

Liam Gallagher was "drinking too much" after Oasis split.

The 45-year-old singer admitted that he went off the rails for a while in between the band's split in 2009 - after a furious bust-up between Liam and his brother Noel - and his current comeback as a solo artist.

He told USA Today: "A lot of personal stuff was going on. I was drinking too much. Then I thought, "You know what? I'm gonna go live in Spain, get me head together and get some sun on me bones.'"

And Liam revealed his comeback with his new album 'As You Were' was not influenced by a desire to recapture his fame but he simply wanted to get back to making music again.

He said: "I didn't go, 'I just wrote a song because I'm not famous anymore and I must get back to the top of the charts' There's none of that nonsense. I don't need to get any more famous. God, no. I didn't miss it terribly. I just wanted the universe to plow me some songs, which it did. If you're good to rock 'n' roll, it'll be good to you. And I've been good to rock 'n' roll."

Liam was the frontman in his and Noel's former band and while Noel has also gone on to find solo success, Liam claimed is not impressed with his 50-year-old brother's voice.

Speaking about his own voice, he said: "I should have taken better care of it. But I'm a snarly rock 'n' roll singer. You don't want to start watering it down because you'll end up sounding like Noel Gallagher. And we don't want that."

Meanwhile, Liam recently admitted he misses being in a band with his brother.

He said: "I would prefer to be in a band, and we should never ever have split up, but I'm certainly not yearning for it, you know what I mean? I was - I needed it four years ago, but I certainly don't f***ing need it now. I prefer to be in a band - one that makes the same kind of racket as Oasis. I miss being in a band with my brother. But it's not happening."