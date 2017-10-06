Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson house hunting

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are house hunting.

The 33-year-old reality TV star and her basketball player boyfriend, 26, are reportedly expecting their first child together and the pair are looking for a place to raise the baby.

A source told PEOPLE: "Khloé is looking for a home with Tristan Thompson, and she's thrilled they've taken this next step together. The whole family is being super supportive of each other."

This will be Khloe's first baby but Tristan welcomed son Prince Oliver Thompson, in December 2016 with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner is also expecting her first baby with boyfriend Travis Scott and she and Khloe are planning their nurseries together, along with their family, including sister Kim Kardashian West - who will welcome a third child with her husband Kanye West via surrogate.

The source said: "Khloé and Kylie are both starting to plan out their nurseries, and Kim and Kourtney are also involved in the process. All the sisters are super excited, and Kris has been helping as well."

Meanwhile, Kylie, 20, is reportedly planning to maintain a low profile throughout her pregnancy.

The insider added: "Kylie still wants to keep a low profile and prefers to stay home at the moment. Even though this is a very exciting time for her, she wants to be more private for now, and is doing her best to stay out of the public eye.

"She feels good, but her body is changing. She doesn't want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She is very excited about the baby though. She talks about the baby nonstop. She is already shopping like crazy."