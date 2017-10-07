Frances Bean Cobain feared for her life when a plane caught fire

Frances Bean Cobain feared for her life when a plane she was on caught fire.

The 25-year-old model - who is the daughter of the late Kurt Cobain and Courtney love - has taken to social media to speak about her near death experience last month, which has "altered everything" she believed in, although she has tried to "avoid" talking about the incident.

The brunette beauty has shared a string of images of the damaged aeroplane, which was on route to Los Angeles from France, on her Instagram account to explain her feelings during the mid-air accident.

She captioned the post: "I've avoided talking about this because telling strangers struck me as a fruitless endeavor. But enough time has gone by to where I've sat with what this experience should mean on the grand scale of living my day to day life. So here it goes : A week ago on September 30th I boarded Air France flight A380 (the irony being I changed my previously booked flight to this one that very day, so I could get home earlier.) This would act as the moment that would alter everything I thought I knew. I have woken up everyday for the past week just grateful to wake up. When I felt the plane tilt, saw the wing directly in front of me catch fire, and basically came to grips with my own mortality I made a deal with myself. (sic)."

And the California-born star has revealed after surviving what could have been a fatal accident, she has "promised" herself not to try and "escape the moments of [her] life", and not "indulge" in certain clichÃ©s, but she has vowed to tell those close to her how much they mean to her.

Her heartfelt post continued: "I promised myself that if I made it through, that I would no longer try to escape the moments of my life. I would no longer indulge in societal cliches & I would let the people I love know how much I love them everyday. Thinking I would never see my mom or my boyfriend or my grams or my pets or my friends again, sparked a renaissance of the soul / mind / body / spirit. (sic)."

Frances now considers "every moment" in her life as "truly precious", and she refuses to let her "crippling anxieties" impact on her.

She concluded: "So I've entered the phase of my life where every moment is truly precious. All the mundane "crippling" anxieties I once let dictate how I functioned have dissipated. I was jolted awake and awake is where I need to stay in order to live authentically. As cheeseball as that sounds. It resonates at true. To me. As you were - FBC (sic)."