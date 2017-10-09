Hollywood stars slam Harvey Weinstein

Mark Ruffalo has slammed Harvey Weinstein for his "disgusting abuse of power" after it emerged he had sexually harassed a number of female employees for almost three decades.

The 'Spotlight' actor hit out at the 65-year-old film producer - who has previously worked on a number of Oscar-winning movies, such as 'Shakespeare in Love' and 'The King's Speech' - has been fired by the board of his firm The Weinstein Company, which he co-founded with his brother Bob Weinstein in 2005, "in light of new information about misconduct".

Writing on Twitter, Mark, 49, said: "To be clear what Harvey Weinstein did was a disgusting abuse of power and horrible.

"I hope we are now seeing the beginning of the end of these abuses. (sic)"