Hollywood condemnation of Weinstein grows louder

"I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out," she wrote.

Dench won a best supporting actress Oscar for "Shakespeare in Love" and a nomination for "Philomena."

Not all were completely blindsided, however.

Kate Winslet, who won an Oscar for The Weinstein Co.'s "The Reader" said in a statement that the alleged behaviour is "without question disgraceful and appalling."

"I had hoped that these kind of stories were just made up rumours, maybe we have all been naïve," Winslet wrote.

Glenn Close had also heard the "vague rumours" of his inappropriate behaviour toward.

"Harvey has always been decent to me, but now that the rumours are being substantiated, I feel angry and darkly sad," Close said in a statement to the New York Times. "I'm angry, not just at him and the conspiracy of silence around his actions, but also that the 'casting couch' phenomenon, so to speak, is still a reality in our business and in the world: the horrible pressure, the awful expectation put on a woman when a powerful, egotistical, entitled bully expects sexual favours in exchange for a job."

Close called on everyone to unite on both an institutional and personal level to create a new culture of, "respect, equality and empowerment."

In ousting him from the company, the Weinstein board of directors said it was reacting to "new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days." It did not elaborate.

A studio insider who was not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity told The Associated Press that the Weinstein Co. plans to change its name.

Also, Weinstein's name will be stripped from the TV series "Waco" and "Yellowstone," among other projects.

Actress Lena Dunham tweeted Sunday night, "Easy to think Weinstein company took swift action but this has actually been the slowest action because they always always knew."

Under Weinstein's leadership, the Weinstein Co. has been a dominant force at the Oscars. It accomplished the rare feat of winning back-to-back best picture Academy Awards with "The King's Speech" and "The Artist."

In recent years, however, Weinstein's status has diminished because of money shortages, disappointing box-office returns and executive departures.

His other movie credits over the years include "Pulp Fiction" and "The English Patient"

Since the Times article, more accounts of predatory behaviour have followed.

In a HuffPost report, TV anchor Lauren Sivan detailed an alleged 2007 encounter with Weinstein. Sivan, then working at a New York cable channel, said Weinstein cornered her in the hallway of a New York City restaurant closed to the public and masturbated in front of her.

Sivan said she had rejected an attempt by Weinstein to kiss her, and he responded: "Well, can you just stand there and shut up?"

The swift fall of one of Hollywood's most powerful figures has turned up the pressure on many in the industry to speak out.

"What Harvey Weinstein did was abhorrent. He admits he did it. Why should anyone be silent in their disgust and support for his victims?" director Judd Apatow said on Twitter.

SAG-AFTRA said in its statement Monday said that everyone has the right to work in an environment free of discrimination and harassment. It provided the number for their safety hotline too.

"There is more to be done by all of us to ensure the safety of women in the industry," the organization said.

AP Film Writer Jake Coyle contributed to this report.

By Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press