Damien Chazelle engaged

Damien Chazelle has got engaged.

The 'La La Land' director has popped the question to his fiancee Olivia Hamilton and she looks delighted with her new ring, posting a selfie of the pair on social media and showing off her engagement band.

In the image, the 32-year-old filmmaker is seen planting a kiss on his fiancee's cheek as she smiles and holds up her hand.

Damien became the youngest helmer to win a Best Director Oscar earlier this year when he picked up the prestigious prize for 'La La Land' - which won six Academy Awards - and he dedicated the award to Olivia.

Speaking to his partner, who was sat in the audience, he said: "This was a movie about love, and I was lucky enough to fall in love while making it."

He went one better in his Best Director acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Awards in December 2016, praising his significant other as the "love of my life".

Damien said: "This is a film about love, I think, more than anything. So I have to thank the love of my life, Olivia Hamilton."

Olivia made a brief appearance in the movie as an annoyed cafe customer in a scene involving leading lady Emma Stone.

The star is an actress by trade and has appeared in movies such as 'Facetiming with Mommy' and 'Surrogate'.

Damien was previously married to Jasmine McGlade, an executive producer on 'La La Land', but they split in 2014 after four years of marriage.