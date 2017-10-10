Justin Hawkins dons catsuits for bedroom fun

The Darkness' Justin Hawkins arouses his wife by wearing his trademark catsuits in the bedroom.

The 'I Believe in a Thing Called Love' rocker has revealed he loves nothing more than to engage in role play with his spouse, and the thing that really gets her in the mood for a rumble under the sheets is seeing him in the tight-fitted leather suits he used to don in the noughties.

The 42-year-old singer says getting into his stage clothes also turns him on because it reminds him of when his band were at the top of their game and at the top of the charts.

Asked if he still owns his favorite stage outfits, he said: "I've got all of them. Occasionally, if the wife fancies some role play or a younger husband I'll don it (laughs) ... walk around with a b**er in it because it reminds me of being successful. That's alluring to a lady... success."

The BRIT Award-winning band - who recently dropped new album 'Pinewood Smile' - are eager to play arenas and stadiums again so they can bring their "crazy" antics to more people.

Justin's brother and guitarist Dan Hawkins told The Sun Online: "We'd be lying if we said we didn't want to be back in arenas at some point.

"Just because we can make a reality of all the crazy set ideas that we have. But we're doing pretty well. We're just happy playing to our massive fan base."

Justin added: "The main thing is we're really enjoying ourselves, but ideally we'd be enjoying ourselves in front of millions of people.

"I don't know how much of a reality that will be but we'll keep trying and see what happens."