'Come From Away' recoups investment on Broadway

TORONTO — Business is booming for the homegrown hit musical "Come From Away" on Broadway.

Junkyard Dog Productions announced Tuesday that the Tony Award-winning show has recouped its $12-million investment in less than eight months on the Great White Way.

Co-created by Canadian husband-and-wife duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the show is set in Gander, N.L., in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The remote town provided refuge to 6,579 passengers and crew from 38 planes that were diverted when U.S. air space was closed.