Josh Gad praises Kristen Bell's heroism

Kristen Bell told Josh Gad she would save his family from Hurricane Irma no matter what.

The 37-year-old actress recently became a hero when she stepped up to make sure her 'Frozen' co-star's family had somewhere safe to stay after they were left stranded in Florida when the devastating natural disaster ripped through the state last month.

Now, Josh, 36, has explained the situation at the time, saying he called up his co-star to ask if she could find them an available room in her Disney resort hotel, and she said she would "make sure" his family were safe even if it meant sharing a room with them herself.

Speaking on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' on Tuesday (10.10.17), Josh said: "My entire family lives in South Florida, so I sent them all to my brother's place in Tampa. Then the hurricane veered west to Tampa and I had to get them out and had nowhere to send them, so I immediately started calling everybody I know.

"I was like, 'Wait, Kristen is in Disney World and she's got all of her cast and crew because she's shooting a film there.' So, I called her up and said, 'Is there any way you could find some rooms for my family?' 'Cause apparently, I have no connections to Disney! She literally said these words: 'Even if I have to share my room with your entire family I will make sure they are safe.'"

The news comes after Josh previously posted on Instagram to praise the line beauty for "literally saving" his family.

He wrote at the time: "So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma . When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew. They don't make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above. And thank you @ewablueeyes for bother her when I asked you not to!!!! (sic)"