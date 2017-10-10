Sasha Pieterse: My fiance is 'incredible'

Sasha Pieterse has dubbed her fiancé Hudson Sheaffer as "incredible".

The 21-year-old actress has credited her beau with helping her overcome her battle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome - a hormone condition which caused her to gain nearly 70 lbs. in the space of two years - and says his support has been second to none.

She said: "He's incredible. I've known him for so long, and it's so incredible having someone like that supporting you and knowing without a doubt that they are going to be there no matter what happens.

"It really, truly is reciprocated and what we originated our relationship on was honesty, commitment, being loyal, being supportive, making sure that the communication is open enough and obviously love. I think it's incredible that I have all of that in him, and I'm excited to start our life together."

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star announced her engagement to Hudson on Instagram in December 2015, and whilst the ceremony has been almost two years in the making, she insists the bash will be "small".

She added to People magazine: "I plan to know everybody at my wedding. [My dress will] definitely be more minimal - thin straps, low back, very minimal full skirt."

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty - who is currently competing on 'Dancing With the Stars' - recently dedicated her foxtrot with dance partner Gleb Savchenko to Hudson, after crediting him with making sure she felt "loved" throughout her lowest moments.

Before her dance - which scored her 24 out of 30 - she told Gleb of her battle: "It took such a knock at my confidence because it kind of threatened my future, and that was really hard. On the bright side, Hudson was there, and he made sure that no matter what, I felt loved.

"Getting engaged was definitely a shift in my focus. It completed my journey in 2016. It's really the end of that chapter and starting the new, and I'm excited to be a wife."