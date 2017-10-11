Documentary about anxiety taps a world-class athlete

NEW YORK — A new documentary about anxiety argues that everyone suffers from stress and social fear. And, to make their point, the filmmakers have enlisted as Exhibit A the most decorated Olympian in history.

Michael Phelps appears in "Angst " to share his story of being bullied and depressed. The IndieFlix film is designed to be screened at schools and community centres. It features candid interviews with children and young adults discussing their anxiety, along with advice from mental health experts and resources and tools.

The filmmakers hope it will reach more than 3 million people around the world from 25,000 community and school screenings. "Angst" was filmed in the United States and United Kingdom and is appropriate for children starting at 10.

By Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press