Ricky Martin 'fighting' for Puerto Rico

Ricky Martin is "fighting" to help the people of Puerto Rico after the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria.

The 45-year-old musician and his fiancÃ© Jwan Yosef flew to the Caribbean island earlier this month to help bring vital supplies to the 3.4 million islanders without power and thousands more who were left homeless by the catastrophic storm.

And now, Ricky - who was born in the island's capital San Juan - has revealed he "doesn't sleep" because he is too busy trying to figure out ways to help the victims, and says he wants to bring "love and hope" to the people of the island.

The 'Livin La Vida Loca' singer told Us Weekly magazine: "What you see on television doesn't do justice to the reality of Puerto Rico. We are still dealing with 4 million U.S. citizens who still have no power, no medicine, no baby formula, no diapers after 15 days since this happened.

"People are dying. I talked to victims who had to bury relatives in the backyard because no help came until after 10 days. It is a nightmare but I want to celebrate because people from all over the world are saying, 'We want to help.'

"I don't sleep, I'm in creative mode trying to see how we can bring love and hope to my people in Puerto Rico. We are alive. Even though we lost everything, we didn't lose hope, we are smiling, and we're fighting for what needs to happen for Puerto Rico to be back to what it was."

Meanwhile, Bethenny Frankel recently chartered three planes filled with cash, food and medical supplies to Puerto Rico to help those affected by Maria.

For the return journey, she planned to fill the empty airplanes full of Puerto Rico cancer patients to bring them back to the US for treatment.

In a caption attached to a number of pictures of the donations, she wrote: "Here we are at our headquarters organizing and loading the truck for the planes heading to PR from Miami, Fort Lauderdale and NYC. Filling 3 planes with supplies, suitcases full of cash cards, pediatric supplies, insulin, hygiene products, medics, non perishable food, Rescue Warrior nurses, EMTs, combat medics. We will return these planes full of PR cancer patients, diabetics and people that are dying. Please donate to bstrongdelivergood.org to help me with these efforts.

#alwayswithbdb #PR911 #100percent #globalempowermentmission (sic)"