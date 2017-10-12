Rose McGowan's Twitter account has been suspended

Rose McGowan has been suspended from Twitter.

The 44-year-old actress has revealed via her Instagram account that she's been blocked from the micro-blogging site after she told Ben Affleck to "f**k off" and accused him of lying about his knowledge of movie producer Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct.

The 'Scream' star has been banned for a 12-hour time period after Twitter ruled that she had violated the site's rules, meaning she is not able to send tweets or retweets from her account.

Rose has been one of the most vocal critics of Weinstein, alleging the film producer sexually harassed and assaulted her earlier in her career.

What's more, she blasted Affleck after the actor condemned Weinstein's alleged acts of sexual harassment, insisting he has been aware of the accusations for years.

Affleck, 45, has also apologised to actress Hilarie Burton for groping her during an appearance on MTV's 'Total Request Live' back in 2003.

Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett recently offered her "wholehearted support" to the women who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

The 48-year-old actress - who worked with the movie mogul on a number of films, including 'Carol' and 'The Aviator' - applauded the likes of Rose and Ashley Judd for coming forward.

She explained: "Any man in a position of power or authority who thinks it's his prerogative to threaten, intimidate or sexually assault any woman he encounters or works alongside needs to be called to account.

"It is never easy for a woman to come forward in such situations and I wholeheartedly support those who have."