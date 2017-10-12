UK police to investigate Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein is being investigated by police in the UK.

The London Metropolitan Police have confirmed they have been passed a complaint by Merseyside Police, which was made on Wednesday (10.11.17), and their Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are now looking into the allegation, though there is no evidence the complaint relates to child abuse.

In a statement Scotland Yard said: "The Met have been passed an allegation of sexual assault by Merseyside Police... The allegation will be assessed by officers from Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command.

"We can confirm a report was received at 8.40am on Wednesday of an alleged sexual assault in the London area in the 1980s. The report has been referred to the Metropolitan Police."

The news comes after the New York Police Department (NYPD) announced they are carrying out a "review" of the accusations against the 65-year-old producer - who was the subject of a New York Times expose alleging he had sexually harassed and paid off at least eight women to keep quiet, and even more damning claims in the New Yorker this week - and are reportedly reopening a 2004 investigation into an allegation of assault, though they did not release any details.

A statement read: "Based on information referenced in published news reports the NYPD is conducting a review to determine if there are any additional complaints relating to the Harvey Weinstein matter.

"No filed complaints have been identified as of this time."

Since the sexual assault claims were first reported, Weinstein has been fired by The Weinstein Company and his wife of 10 years, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, has announced she will be leaving him.

But the disgraced movie mogul - who is to seek help in rehab - hopes he will be able to "rebuild" his relationship with the Marchesa co-founder in the future.

Weinstein - who has children India, seven, and Dashiell, four, with Georgina, as well as Ruth, 14, Emma, 19, and Lily, 22, with his ex-wife Eve Chilton - said of his wife's decision: "I support her decision, I am in counselling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild.