Weinstein 'emblematic' of 'systemic problem': Gosling

TORONTO — Ryan Gosling says he's "deeply disappointed" in himself for being oblivious to the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

The London, Ont.-born actor posted a note Thursday on Twitter standing in support of the women who've shared their stories.

"Like most people in Hollywood, I have worked with him and I'm deeply disappointed in myself for being so oblivious to these devastating experiences of sexual harassment and abuse," he said.

"He's emblematic of a systemic problem. Men should stand with women and work together until there is real accountability and change."