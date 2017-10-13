Dolly Parton approves of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's relationship

Dolly Parton has given Miley Cyrus' boyfriend Liam Hemsworth the seal of approval.

The '9 To 5' hitmaker is thrilled her goddaughter has found love with the 'Hunger Games' actor and thinks both of them have "lucked out" by dating each other.

Speaking on Australian morning show 'Sunrise', she said: "Well I have to say, Liam, her sweet boyfriend is about the most handsome thing I've ever seen. And he is as nice as he is good looking. She really lucked up with him. But I think he lucked up with her too. I think they're a good team."

It comes after Miley confessed she "never felt like it was really over" with Liam, who she dated on and off from 2009 to 2013 before reconciling in late 2014.

She explained: "I didn't know [we'd get back together]. I'm so crazy I have no idea. But I had something in my heart, it never felt like it was really over. We kept a great friendship really private.

"It's good for people to have that space to grow individually. Otherwise when you're with someone from 16 until 24, you grow into the same person. We got to become individuals. I hope everything stays the same. It feels like nothing changed except we grew up a lot."

However, 24-year-old Miley insisted she wouldn't be walking down the aisle just yet.

She admitted: "I don't envision marriage. I'm 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do [before I get married]. Three years ago, if you'd asked me if I'd be here, this happy with this man, I'd have been stunned. I'm just riding this out. In some relationships, you lose yourself by being with someone else. Actually, it made me find myself more. I have no idea what the next three years will bring, but if it's possible to get even happier, I'll take it."