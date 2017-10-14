Jennifer Lopez praises 'amazing' Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez thinks Alex Rodriguez is "amazing" for donating to the Puerto Rico hurricane relief effort.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker - whose family was caught up in the devastating natural disaster - has thanked her partner for his support to raise money for the victims.

Speaking to E! News, she said: "He calls me on the way there when I'm going there and he's like, 'Baby I got the MLB and I got the head of the Yankees to donate this much and you can announce that there too and say this and say that.'

"Just to have a partner like that ... I didn't ask him, you know I'm from Puerto Rico, this is personal to me, it's my thing. But it was just like no it's your thing, it's my thing too. So for me it was just like you know ... amazing."

It comes after Jennifer revealed her and Alex "complement each other" a lot.

She gushed: "We complement each other in a beautiful way, and I couldn't have asked for a better partner in this.

"I mean the things that Alex did to help make this a success for the people of Puerto Rico and for all of disaster relief has been amazing. I think we're very alike in many ways. And I think that's what makes it work."

It isn't the first time Jennifer has gushed about her flame either.

She said: "I'm in a good relationship. I feel like I can say that for the first time. Not that I didn't have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I've been in where I feel like we really make each other better.

"We complement each other and there's a really pure, true love, just wanting to support the other person and make them happy. So there's a different selflessness in the love that's beautiful and different. And healthy!"